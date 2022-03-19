Wind Advisory issued March 19 at 3:28AM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Stronger winds may materialize between 7 AM and 10 AM, reaching

45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around. Blowing snow could also lead to reductions in visibility

and blizzard-like conditions, especially at higher elevations.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.