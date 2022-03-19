Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:00 PM
Published 1:12 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:12PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches in mountain valley locations and 5 to 10 inches
across ridge tops and mountain passes.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island
Park, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions as snow accumulates
on roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content