Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:35AM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches in the mountain-valleys and 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops
and mountain passes.
* WHERE…Wayan and Swan Valley.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions as snow accumulates
on roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
