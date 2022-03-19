Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:35AM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches in the mountain-valleys and 5 to 8 inches on ridge tops

and mountain passes.

* WHERE…Wayan and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions as snow accumulates

on roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.