Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 3:35AM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches in mountain valley locations and 5 to 10 inches across ridge

tops and mountain passes.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Victor, Island Park, Targhee Pass, Pine

Creek Pass, and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions as snow accumulates

on roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.