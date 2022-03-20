High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 1:42PM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

Sustained winds up to 45 mph and gusts over 65 mph are possible

across the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Holbrook and Yale. This includes Interstate 84 from the Utah

border to the Interstate 86 interchange.

* WHEN…through 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are possible along with possible power

outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.