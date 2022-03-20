High Wind Warning issued March 20 at 2:44AM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Sustained winds up to 45 mph and gusts over 65 mph are possible

across the higher elevations. Wind speeds should begin to

subside into Advisory levels by noon.

* WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Holbrook and Yale. This includes Interstate 84 from the Utah

border to the Interstate 86 interchange.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. The strongest winds will be

from around sunrise through noon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds are possible along with possible power

outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Blowing snow with blizzard-like conditions are

possible over mountain ridges.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.