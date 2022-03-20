Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 3:38AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Today’s storm system will produce both rain and snow, as well as
high winds. Precipitation across the Snake River Plain will
initially begin as rain, turning over to all snow as a cold front moves
through and snow levels drop to valley floors throughout the
early morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. If
you have travel plans that take you through the Snake River Plain
today, please stay abreast of the latest weather developments and
make plans accordingly.
