Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 3:38AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Today’s storm system will produce both rain and snow, as well as

high winds. Precipitation across the Snake River Plain will

initially begin as rain, turning over to all snow as a cold front moves

through and snow levels drop to valley floors throughout the

early morning. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. If

you have travel plans that take you through the Snake River Plain

today, please stay abreast of the latest weather developments and

make plans accordingly.