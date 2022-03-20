Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 3:38AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Today’s storm system will result in 5 to 9 inches of snow

accumulation at elevations generally above 6200 feet MSL where

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. In the mountain-valley

locations below 6200 feet MSL, 2 to 5 inches of accumulation are

possible through the day with snowfall tapering off after 9 PM

MDT. If you have travel plans that take you through the eastern

highlands today, please stay abreast of the latest weather

developments and be prepared for winter driving conditions.