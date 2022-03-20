Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 6:28 AM

Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 6:28AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 2 to 5
inch amounts in the lower elevations of northern Yellowstone
National Park.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre mountains and Yellowstone
National Park.

* WHEN…Now through this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous on
mountain passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content