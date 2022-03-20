Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 6:28AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with 2 to 5
inch amounts in the lower elevations of northern Yellowstone
National Park.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre mountains and Yellowstone
National Park.
* WHEN…Now through this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Road conditions may be hazardous on
mountain passes, including Teton Pass and Togwotee Pass.
