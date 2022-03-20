Special Weather Statement issued March 20 at 9:20AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A band of snow is moving through eastern Idaho this morning. This
includes Interstates 15, 84 and 86. Winds gusting to 40 mph are
occurring. Roads may become slick and snow covered suddenly. Pockets
of low visibilty are possible as well. Slow down if traveling on
eastern Idaho roads this morning as conditions may change suddenly
and unexpectedly.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Malad, McCammon,
Lava Hot Springs, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, American
Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Ucon,
Inkom, Downey and Firth.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
