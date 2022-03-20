Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:39AM MDT until March 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches in mountain-valley locations and 5 to 9 inches across
ridge tops and mountain passes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Victor, Pine Creek Pass,
Island Park, and Kilgore.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions as snow accumulates
on roadways.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.