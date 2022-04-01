Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 8:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to southwest winds Saturday afternoon with gusts
around 25 to 30 mph. A cold front will push into far northern
Wyoming around 6 PM and move southward. Winds behind the front
could gust 30 to 45 mph through 3 AM.

* WHERE…Northwest and northern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Saturday around noon through early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to exercise caution.
Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover
on some roadways.

