Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 8:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to southwest winds Saturday afternoon with gusts

around 25 to 30 mph. A cold front will push into far northern

Wyoming around 6 PM and move southward. Winds behind the front

could gust 30 to 45 mph through 3 AM.

* WHERE…Northwest and northern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Saturday around noon through early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to exercise caution.

Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover

on some roadways.