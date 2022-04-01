Special Weather Statement issued April 1 at 8:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to
35 mph. Some locations could see gusts 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western, southern, and central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Saturday from 11 AM through 9 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists are urged to exercise caution.
Lightweight or high profile vehicles will be at risk of blowover
on some roadways.
