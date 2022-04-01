Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 2:15PM MDT until April 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Lower

Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds.

* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.