Wind Advisory issued April 1 at 2:15PM MDT until April 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Lower
Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
