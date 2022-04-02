Wind Advisory issued April 2 at 2:12PM MDT until April 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain,
Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone
Lava Beds.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility in the American
Falls area and along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.