High Wind Warning issued April 3 at 2:10PM MDT until April 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Localized gusts above 60 mph will be possible.

* WHERE…Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River

Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Bear River Range,

Blackfoot Mountains, Teton Valley, Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands,

Pahsimeroi and Lost River Basins.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of

blowing dust could greatly reduce visibility, and may prompt

temporary road closures–especially on Interstate 15 north of

Idaho Falls and possibly on Interstate 84 around the Yale

Interchange.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.