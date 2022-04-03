Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 2:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Expect snowfall of 2 to 7 inches along with strong winds,

sustained of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Higher snow

amounts will be over 6000 to 6500 feet. Expect blowing and

drifting of snow creating hazardous driving conditions. A winter

weather advisory may be needed for these locations. More intense

snowfall will be around 9 am to 6 pm for the Central mountains

and around noon to 6 pm for the Eastern Highlands along the

Wyoming border.