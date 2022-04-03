Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 2:10PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Expect snowfall of 2 to 7 inches along with strong winds,
sustained of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Higher snow
amounts will be over 6000 to 6500 feet. Expect blowing and
drifting of snow creating hazardous driving conditions. A winter
weather advisory may be needed for these locations. More intense
snowfall will be around 9 am to 6 pm for the Central mountains
and around noon to 6 pm for the Eastern Highlands along the
Wyoming border.
