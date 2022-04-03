Winter Storm Warning issued April 3 at 2:10PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches expected around Stanley and towards Galena Pass with

total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible across the

highest terrain. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Blowing and

drifting of snow will reduce visibility creating near white out

conditions.

* WHERE…Mainly the western slopes of the Sawtooths but to

include Stanley and Galena pass and areas above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. Snow

will be heaviest mid morning through mid to late afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.