Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 2:23PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery
road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
