Winter Weather Advisory issued April 3 at 3:07PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected over Lost Trail Pass. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Lost Trail Pass and vicinity.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Whiteout Conditions and
flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments