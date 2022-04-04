High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 10:22PM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.