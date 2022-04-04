High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 2:19PM MDT until April 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…All of the Snake River plain, eastern Magic Valley, the
higher elevations of the central Idaho mountains, the southern
hills and Albion Mountains, the Raft River region, Marsh and
Arbon Highlands, Franklin County and the Oneida region, the Bear
Lake Valley, and the eastern highlands from the Blackfoot
Mountains to the Teton Valley and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday. Strongest wind will be this
evening with a peak likely late tonight. The strongest wind on
Tuesday should be in the eastern Magic Valley and the mountains
and valleys to the south.
* IMPACTS…Damaging wind will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.