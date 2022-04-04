High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 2:58AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.