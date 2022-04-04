High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 2:58AM MDT until April 6 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,

especially for light and high profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.