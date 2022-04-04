High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 3:01AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.