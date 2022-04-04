High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 4:20AM MDT until April 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts

of 50 to 60 MPH.

* WHERE…the Island Park region.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving is expected for high profile

vehicles, along with patchy blowing dust. Isolated power

outages and tree damage will be possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items

before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you

encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow

down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to

guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as

possible.