High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 4:20AM MDT until April 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts

of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible.

* WHERE…Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited

to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River

Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear

Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving is expected for high profile

vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along

Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15

between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello

Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and

Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated

power outages and tree damage will be possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items

before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you

encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow

down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to

guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as

possible.