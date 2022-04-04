Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 2:26PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4
inches, except 1 to 7 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains and Stanley Basin, and the Sun
Valley Region. Heavy snow (6 inches or more) should remain above
7500 feet elevation.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.