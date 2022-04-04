Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 4:40AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches north of Galena Summit and west

of Clayton, with localized higher amounts in the Sawtooths.

Winds could gust as high as 50 MPH in the valleys and over 65

MPH at mountain peaks, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Central Mountains west of Clayton and from Galena

Summit north, including Banner Summit and Stanley.

* WHEN…Until midnight tonight. Snow will be heaviest mid

morning through mid to late afternoon.

* IMPACTS…A combination of moderate snow and strong winds will

create slick road conditions and areas of very poor visibility.

The strong winds could also bring down tree branches and result

in isolated power outages.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.