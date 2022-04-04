Winter Storm Warning issued April 4 at 9:21PM MDT until April 5 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches overnight with up to 7 inches

across the ridge tops and passes. Winds gusting as high as 65

mph.

* WHERE…The Sawtooth Mountains and Stanley Basin, and the Sun

Valley Region. Heavy snow (6 inches or more) should remain

above 7500 feet elevation.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.