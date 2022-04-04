Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 10:30PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

with the highest amounts in the southwestern mountains. Winds

gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery

road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict

visibilities.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.