Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 10:30PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph at pass level with higher gusts

on the peaks.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Teton and Gros

Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery

road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict

visibilities.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.