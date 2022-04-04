Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 1:12PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow on Lost Trail Pass and Gilmore Summit. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches for Lost Trail Pass. 1 to 2
inches of snow for Gilmore Summit. Winds gusting as high as 60
mph.
* WHERE…Lost Trail Pass and vicinity. Gilmore Summit.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Whiteout conditions and
flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.