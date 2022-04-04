Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:24PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, with the highest amounts in the southwestern
mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery
road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict
visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.