Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:26PM MDT until April 5 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch,

except up to 5 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…The eastern highlands including the Bear River Range,

the Caribou Range, and the Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.