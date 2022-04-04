Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:26PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness and Big Lost River

drainage.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.