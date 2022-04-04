Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:26PM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness and Big Lost River
drainage.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.