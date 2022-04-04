Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:45AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches,
with the highest amounts in the southwestern mountains. Winds
gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery
road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict
visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments