Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 2:45AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph at pass level with
higher gusts on the peaks.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges and Teton and Gros
Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery
road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict
visibilities.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.