Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 4:40AM MDT until April 5 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate snow and strong winds expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with localized higher amounts
above pass level. Winds could gust as high as 60 MPH, resulting
in blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The Big Hole Mountains, Caribou Highlands, and Bear
River Range, including but not limited to Pine Creek Pass, Swan
Valley, Palisades, Wayan, and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…A combination of moderate snow and strong winds will
create slick road conditions and areas of very poor visibility.
The strong winds could also bring down tree branches and result
in isolated power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
