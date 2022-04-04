Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 4:40AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate snow and strong winds expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds could gust as high as 50

MPH in the valleys and over 65 MPH at mountain peaks, resulting

in blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…The Central Mountains west of Challis and Mackay,

including the Frank Church Wilderness, Big Lost Highlands, and

Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until midnight tonight. Snow will be heaviest mid

morning through mid to late afternoon.

* IMPACTS…A combination of moderate snow and strong winds will

create slick road conditions and areas of very poor visibility.

The strong winds could also bring down tree branches and result

in isolated power outages.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.