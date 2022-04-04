Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 9:21PM MDT until April 5 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness and Big Lost River

drainage.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.