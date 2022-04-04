Winter Weather Advisory issued April 4 at 9:21PM MDT until April 5 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…The Frank Church Wilderness and Big Lost River
drainage.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.