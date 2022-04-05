High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 2:07PM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…The Raft River Region and mountains of Cassia County,

including but not limited to Albion, Malta, Rockland, and

Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving for high profile vehicles and

patchy blowing dust are expected. Loose outdoor objects will

blow around. Isolated tree damage and power outages are also

possible.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items.

Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do

not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use

the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to

pull as far off the highway as possible.