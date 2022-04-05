High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 2:58PM MDT until April 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green

River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,

especially for light and high profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.