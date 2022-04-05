High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 3:20AM MDT until April 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally heavy snow showers will bring 1 to

3 inches of accumulation and bring visibilities under one half

mile at times until around 8 am, especially north of the town of

Jackson.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.