High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 3:20AM MDT until April 5 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green
River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,
especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.