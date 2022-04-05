High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 3:20AM MDT until April 6 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,

Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk,

especially for light and high profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.