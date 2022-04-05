High Wind Warning issued April 5 at 3:44AM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…The Raft River Region and mountains of Cassia County,
including but not limited to Albion, Malta, Rockland, and
Holbrook.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving for high profile vehicles and patchy
blowing dust are expected. Loose outdoor objects will blow
around. Isolated tree damage and power outages are also
possible.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items.
Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do
not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use
the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to
pull as far off the highway as possible.