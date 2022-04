* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving for high profile vehicles is

expected. Loose outdoor objects will blow around. Isolated power

outages are also possible.

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items. Use caution if

driving.