Wind Advisory issued April 5 at 3:44AM MDT until April 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…The Arco Desert, Snake Plain, eastern Magic Valley,
south central highlands, and Bear Lake, including but not
limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, Heyburn, Craters of the
Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, American Falls, Aberdeen,
Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rigby,
Rexburg, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Soda
Springs, and Montpelier.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving for high profile vehicles and patchy
blowing dust are expected. Loose outdoor objects will blow
around. Isolated power outages are also possible.
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items. Use caution if
driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the
roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted
roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far
off the highway as possible.
