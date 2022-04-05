Winter Weather Advisory issued April 5 at 3:11AM MDT until April 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Plan on very slippery

road conditions. Blowing snow will sharply restrict

visibilities.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.